               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev To Visit Qatar


2/12/2024 2:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Qatar on February 13-14, Trend reports.

During the scheduled visit, discussions will be held with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Tokayev's secretariat reported.

President Tokayev will also participate in the Kazakh-Qatari investment roundtable and hold several meetings with business heads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107839726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search