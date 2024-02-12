Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev To Visit Qatar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Qatar on February
13-14, Trend reports.
During the scheduled visit, discussions will be held with Emir
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Tokayev's secretariat
reported.
President Tokayev will also participate in the Kazakh-Qatari
investment roundtable and hold several meetings with business
heads.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107839726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.