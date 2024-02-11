               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stubb Wins Finland's Presidential Election


2/11/2024 7:09:17 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Alexander Stubb, a candidate from the National Coalition Party, has won the runoff presidential election in Finland, the Finnish justice ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry said after counting 100% of ballots that Stubb scored 51.6% of votes, while his rival, former Foreign Minister and now a lawmaker Pekka Haavisto, was supported by 48.4% of voters.

