Stubb Wins Finland's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Alexander Stubb, a candidate from the National Coalition Party, has won the runoff presidential election in Finland, the Finnish justice ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry said after counting 100% of ballots that Stubb scored 51.6% of votes, while his rival, former Foreign Minister and now a lawmaker Pekka Haavisto, was supported by 48.4% of voters.