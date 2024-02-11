Stubb Wins Finland's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Alexander Stubb,
a candidate from the National Coalition Party, has won the runoff
presidential election in Finland, the Finnish justice ministry
said, Trend reports.
The ministry said after counting 100% of ballots that Stubb
scored 51.6% of votes, while his rival, former Foreign Minister and
now a lawmaker Pekka Haavisto, was supported by 48.4% of
voters.
MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107838964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.