UP CM To Hold 'Social Media Conclave' For 'Global Branding' Of Maha Kumbh 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Feb 12 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is planning to organise a social media conclave for the promotion of the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

This initiative involves collaborating with both governmental and non-governmental agencies to reach a wide audience.

Until now, only government agencies have been involved in organising the Maha Kumbh.

However, the state government is now taking proactive steps to involve non-governmental agencies in the process.

Aparajita Singh, the Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, said that the Tourism Department wants to connect with as many people as possible through the Maha Kumbh.

"Everyone may possess valuable insights, and it is possible that some individuals may not have had the opportunity to communicate their ideas to the government until now. To bridge this gap and incorporate diverse perspectives, the Tourism Department will organise a competition inviting ideas related to organising the Maha Kumbh," Singh added.

She further said, "The participants with the most unique ideas in this competition will be encouraged and recognised by the Tourism Department. Their ideas will become an integral part of the organisation of the Maha Kumbh."

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh, the Tourism Department in Prayagraj is organising various initiatives to enhance the branding and publicity of tourist destinations.

For this purpose, a "Social Media Conclave" is being organised in March, and a proposal has been sent to the government for its approval.

The conclave will commence with a session involving local social media influencers, followed by a session with global influencers.

Additionally, tour operators from tourism centres across the country are being invited to share their insights on attracting tourists to the Maha Kumbh.

Hotel entrepreneurs are also encouraged to participate in these discussions. While proposals for necessary facilities for tourists will be sought from all stakeholders, a review of the shortcomings in the current supply will also be conducted.

The efficacy of social media in amplifying public awareness campaigns is widely recognised. Whether it is enhancing Prayagraj's standing in "Swachh Sarvekshan" or bolstering cleanliness efforts ahead of next year's Maha Kumbh, engaging local citizens is imperative.

The Municipal Commissioner of Prayagraj, Chandra Mohan Garg, said that, recognising this need, the Municipal Corporation is utilising social media for the cleanliness campaign. Meetings with more than a dozen social media influencers have already taken place.

Following these meetings, city residents will soon be able to observe the city's cleanliness arrangements along with urban activities on social media platforms.

Active youth on social media sites will promote awareness of cleanliness among the urban population.

Through reels and other mediums on social media, city residents will be made aware so that the cleanliness rating of the city can be improved before the Maha Kumbh.

