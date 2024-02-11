Shahed Drone Fragments Found In Moldova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Moldovan border police have discovered fragments of a Russian Shahed one-way attack drone near the village of Etulia, Vulcanesti district, close to the Moldovan-Ukrainian border.

That's according to NewsMaker , Ukrinform reports.

According to Moldovan border guards, the area where the wreckage of the combat drone was found on Sunday, February 11, was cordoned off, and this information was promptly reported to the competent authorities.

"There is no risk or danger to the population in the area, and the authorities have taken all necessary measures to maintain public order, peace and security. There is a suspicion that the discovered fragments of the drone are one of the drones shot down by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft gun," the border police said.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the drone attack occurred on the night of February 9-10 in Ukraine's Izmail district, near the border with Moldova.

