J & K Doctors Barred From Private Practice Between 10Am-4Pm

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Baramulla- Syed Abid Rasheed Shah (IAS), Administrative Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department, said on Saturday that any doctor who is found practicing at a private clinic between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. will be liable to action.
Taking to a local news agency, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah,
while reacting to doctors who are doing private practice during duty hours, said that strict action will be initiated if any doctor found practicing between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
He emphasized the need for doctors to prioritize their responsibilities in government hospitals and provide the best possible care to patients.
He further said that steps would be taken to monitor the activities of doctors during working hours, and those found practicing at private clinics would face strict consequences. (KS)
