Hungarian president quits position due to pedo case

(MENAFN) Hungarian President Katalin Novak announced her resignation on Saturday and issued an apology for pardoning a man convicted of covering up the sexual abuse of children, triggering days of protests in Budapest. In a televised message, Novak acknowledged making a mistake by granting a pardon that caused "bewilderment and unrest for many people." The protests erupted after it was revealed that Novak had pardoned a man convicted in 2018 for pressuring residents of a government-run children's home to retract their claims of sexual abuse against the facility's director.



The director, found guilty of abusing at least ten children between 2004 and 2016, received an eight-year prison sentence. Novak's pardon, issued last April ahead of a visit by Pope Francis, became public knowledge recently, sparking outrage and calls for her resignation. Former Justice Minister Judit Varga, who co-signed the pardon, also resigned from her position in the Hungarian parliament, expressing intentions to retire from public life in a Facebook post on Saturday.



Thousands of protesters gathered outside the presidential office in Budapest demanding Novak's resignation. Novak, the first woman and youngest person to serve as Hungary's president, had a background as the minister for families and vice president of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party. Known for her strong advocacy for traditional family values and child protection, Novak's resignation marks a significant development in Hungarian politics.



The article explores the events leading to Novak's resignation, the public response, and the potential impact on Hungary's political landscape.







