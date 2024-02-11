Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing Extends HVAC Service Agreement To Veterans And Active Military At No Charge In South Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its HVAC service agreements. In a generous move to give back to those who have served the country, the company is now offering several of their routine maintenance services, free of charge, to veterans and active military homeowners in and around the Upstate and Columbia, South Carolina areas. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to recognizing and honoring the sacrifices made by military personnel for the nation.



At the core of its business operations, Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing specializes in residential air conditioning and heating maintenance , service, repair, and installation. With a mission rooted in obtaining and retaining customers through honest, straightforward communication and exceptional service, the company sets itself apart by ensuring lower prices for professional quality through reduced overhead, minimized marketing costs, and a focus on building a trustworthy, dedicated team.



In the company's most recent announcement, active military personnel and veterans in the targeted regions will benefit from complimentary routine maintenance on their home's central air conditioning and heating systems. Additionally, they will enjoy priority service and up to 15% discounted pricing on services offered by Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing. The company's comprehensive service offerings include servicing and installing all brands, written guarantees, financing options, 24/7 emergency services, and punctuality in all appointments.



"Our team recognized that we service customers, many of whom had put others and country first by serving this great nation,” says Rob Harris, founder of Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing.“In recognition of that, we all decided it was the least we could do to show our support and appreciation to them. They took care of us so we're more than happy to help take care of their homes and comfort the best that we possibly can."



What additionally sets Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing apart in the industry is its unwavering commitment to delivering white-glove, exceptional customer service inside homes. The company's foundation is built on a culture of hard work, helping neighbors, and honesty - a legacy passed down from Rob Harris' father and now instilled in his own children and business. This ethos has enabled Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing to flourish, aiming to become a generational business that prioritizes the well-being of its customers and community.



For more information about Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing and its services, please visit and free-service-agreements-for-military/ .



About Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing



Founded on the principle of "To Get & Keep Customers," Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing has established itself as a company that values long-term relationships over short-term gains. With a focus on honest communication, lower overhead, and reducing the need for costly marketing campaigns, the company ensures affordability and reliability. Committed to serving the community with integrity, Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing offers a range of HVAC and plumbing services, guaranteed to meet the highest standards of quality and care.

Rob Harris

Easy Air & Heat + Plumbing

+1 864-501-4500

...