Chinese PM Ready To Work With New Georgian Counterpart To Further Develop Bilateral Ties

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Friday"sincerely" congratulated his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze on his confirmation as Georgia's new PM, expressing readiness to work with the new Head of the Government for"further development" of bilateral ties"through joint efforts", Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In an official letter sent to Kobakhidze, Qiang noted that the China-Georgia strategic partnership was“gaining a healthy momentum”, highlighting the strengthening of“political trust” between the two states.

He wished Georgia“prosperity and happiness, and health to the Georgian people”.

The Georgian Parliament on Thursday approved Kobakhidze as the Head of the Government with 84 votes in favour and 10 against, following the resignation of Irakli Garibashvili as the PM on January 29.