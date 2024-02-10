Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits South Philippines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Wednesday the island of Mindanao, south of Philippines, said the country's seismology agency.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement that the earthquake was 27 km deep, expecting no casualties or damage but there could be aftershocks.

It added that many rescuers who were searching for people whot went missing during a landslide in Maco town in Davao de Oro region, had to stop their efforts because of the earthquake.

The death toll of the landslide that happened on Tuesday reached 28 deaths, 32 injured and 77 still missing. (end)

