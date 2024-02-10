Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 14.4 Billion By 2030 By 2030 At 17.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global organic CBD hemp oil market size is projected to grow from USD 4.74 billion in 2023 to USD 14.4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled"Global Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030" is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory. The report offers insights into prominent companies operating in the industry, newcomers to the market, supply chain innovations, financial considerations, noteworthy industry events, technological advancements, and forthcoming strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. To present readers with a holistic perspective of the market, the report categorizes the global Organic CBD Hemp Oil market based on criteria such as type, applications, distribution channels, geography, and more.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Organic CBD Hemp Oil market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Organic CBD Hemp Oil market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Bluebird Botanicals,Cannavest,CBD American Shaman,CBDistillery,Charlotte's Web,Elixinol,ENDOCA,Folium Biosciences,Green Roads,HempLife Today,Joy Organics,Kazmira,Lazarus Naturals,Medical Marijuana,Medterra,NuLeaf Naturals,Pharmahemp,PlusCBD Oil,PureKana,RE Botanicals,Veritas Farms among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

May 19, 2022 – Veritas Farms, a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production and distribution of full spectrum hemp oil products with CBD and other naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the launch of our new purpose-built product line designed to target a wide variety of common health conditions, supported with additional dietary supplements.

September 19, 2023 – In a momentous collaboration, industry leaders including Kazmira have united as one voice to provide a collective response to Congress' Request for Information (RFI) regarding the regulation of hemp-derived CBD products. This coalition, known as ONE HEMP, collaborated to propose a comprehensive and pragmatic solution that aims to reshape the landscape of hemp-derived products. This joint effort signifies a pivotal juncture for the CBD sector and invites industry players to join this coalition.

Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market Segmentation:

Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market by Type

High Quality Standard segments

Low Quality Standard segments

Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America has dominated the organic CBD hemp oil industry, notably the United States and Canada. These nations' CBD markets have grown significantly as a result of a variety of causes, including the legalization of hemp farming, increased consumer knowledge of CBD's potential health benefits, and a rising acceptance of CBD products in traditional markets.

Within North America, the United States has emerged as a major participant in the organic CBD hemp oil industry, thanks to broad availability of CBD products, a strong legislative framework (such as the Farm Bill of 2018), and a well-established market infrastructure. Additionally, states in the United States have adopted their own legislation governing the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of CBD products, which has contributed to market expansion. Canada is another major competitor in the organic CBD hemp oil business, especially after recreational cannabis was legalized in 2018. Canada's well-regulated cannabis economy, along with a good environment for hemp growing, has allowed it to become a significant producer and exporter of CBD products, including organic CBD hemp oil. While North America has dominated the organic CBD hemp oil industry, other areas such as Europe and Asia-Pacific are also seeing growth, albeit to a lesser level. In Europe, nations such as the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany have experienced an increase in demand for CBD products, owing to shifting policies and rising public interest in alternative health cures.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global Organic CBD Hemp Oil Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

