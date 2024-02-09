Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Worth $5.3 Billion Units By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections industry in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has been ahead of other regions in terms of the adoption of M2M connections products and solutions. Continuous demand for cost-effective and highly efficient M2M connections from consumer electronics, utilities, healthcare, automotive & transportation, among other industries is expected to drive the growth of the M2M connections market in this region. Furthermore, many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China and India, have been actively investing in smart city projects. M2M connections play a crucial role in creating connected and intelligent urban environments and addressing issues related to transportation, energy, and public services. For instance, the Indian government has announced a plan to develop 100 smart cities in India. All industries are seeing a boom phase in the commercialization of IoT, particularly in Asia Pacific's developing nations. As a hub for significant investments and business expansion, the region has gained international attention. The high production and consumption of electronic devices in Asia Pacific are likely to drive significant growth in the area.

Key players

Key players in the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections companies include AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies (China), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Intel Corporation (US), China Mobile International Limited (China), Thales (France), Vodafone Group Plc (UK), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), U-Blox Holding AG (Switzerland), and among others.

