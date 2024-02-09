Upcoming Pace Sensation Naman Tiwari Credits Jasprit Bumrah's Wisdom For U-19 World Cup 2024 Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) U19 pace bowler Naman Tiwari attributes his improved skills to the valuable advice received from Jasprit Bumrah during their interactions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The 18-year-old left-arm pacer, who has been making waves in the U19 World Cup in South Africa, expressed his aspiration to bowl the fastest ball globally. Drawing inspiration from iconic bowlers like Bumrah, Shoaib Akhtar, Dale Steyn, and Mitchell Starc, Naman emphasises the importance of continuous learning.

Initially aspiring to be a batsman, Naman shifted his focus to bowling due to limited opportunities. Despite pressure to prioritise academics from his middle-class background, his dedication to cricket prevailed. Naman's ultimate goal is to become a formidable fast bowler and represent India in Test cricket.

Acknowledging the team's impressive performance in the U19 World Cup, Naman emphasises the collective effort that has brought them to the final. He expresses his happiness with the team's spirit, particularly in the semifinals against South Africa, and looks forward to maintaining momentum in the upcoming final. Naman appreciates all formats of the game but finds Test cricket the most challenging, aspiring to establish himself as a successful Test cricketer in the future.

