Estonian Prime Minister: Partners Donating 0.25% Of GDP To Ukraine To Ensure Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The military might of the coalition supporting Ukraine is 13 times greater than that of Russia so if these nations give Ukraine at least 0.25% of their GDP, it will be a turning point in the war and ensure that Ukraine prevails.

That's according to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia, who spoke at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna on Thursday,

an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Just look at our defense budgets,” the prime minster noted, adding that, if all coalition members are really committed and move to support Ukraine by sending aid worth 0.25% of their GDP, this will create a turning point in the ongoing war and help the embattled nation win against the aggressor.

EU able to deliver million artillery rounds to Ukraine by year-end -'s envoy to NATO

The prime minister also said that it was time to take the next steps in the matter of utilizing frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine. She pointed out that her government has already submitted a corresponding draft law at the national level, which allows such use of Russian assets. Kallas expressed hope this would inspire other EU member states to take similar action.

She also emphasized the importance of EU member states making greater investments in own defense as the EU must be“strong enough” to be able to defend against adversaries. Weakness“provokes” the aggressor, she said.

The head of the Estonian government added that Estonia believes in Ukraine's victory but in order to achieve it, the coalition of partners must support Ukraine“for as long as it takes”.

Level of support for Ukrainian refugees ingrowing

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said earlier that the EU would quickly fulfill its commitments and supply Ukraine with a million artillery rounds or even more.

Photo: Jürgen Randmaa/valitususe pressituensus