Darkocean Announces Strategic Leadership Appointment In UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Surya Kumar - An industry expert in Marine Geophysics

"Darkocean Ushers in New Era of Innovation in the UAE with Appointment of Industry Stalwart Dr. Surya Kumar as Managing Director"

- Dr. Surya Kumar

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Darkocean , a leader in the offshore geophysical services industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Surya Kumar as Managing Director for its operations in the United Arab Emirates. This strategic move signifies Darkocean's commitment to expanding its innovative and sustainable solutions in the Middle Eastern market.

Dr. Surya Kumar brings to Darkocean an extensive career spanning 34 years, with a profound background in significant roles across leading companies such as COOFTECH, India, RCS & CS, COMACOE, Fugro (FGIN), Decca, Racal, and Thales. His most recent role was with Fugro Middle East, where he showcased exemplary leadership and expertise. Furthermore, Dr. Kumar has notably served as the Country Manager for Atlantic Maritime in Doha, Qatar, before joining Darkocean in Abu Dhabi.

The appointment of Dr. Kumar is part of Darkocean's strategic plan to enhance its presence and service offerings in the UAE and across the Middle East. With a focus on autonomous and AI-driven solutions, Darkocean aims to lead the transition towards more efficient and technologically advanced operations in the offshore geophysical sector.

“The region holds immense potential for the advancement of offshore geophysical services, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive Darkocean's success and innovation in the UAE.” stated Dr. Surya Kumar.

About Darkocean:

Darkocean is at the forefront of providing offshore geophysical services, specializing in innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for the global energy industry. Committed to excellence and innovation, Darkocean strives to lead the way in developing advanced technological solutions for offshore operations.

Sara Darwich

Darkocean

+974 4442 6003

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn