Head Of The Kurdistan Region Of Iraq Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, Head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan
Barzani made a phone call to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Nechirvan Barzani offered his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on
his victory in the presidential election, wishing him success in
his activities.
The head of state expressed his gratitude for the
congratulations.
Fondly recalling their past meetings, President Ilham Aliyev and
Nechirvan Barzani emphasized that these interactions contributed to
the expansion of cooperation.
