Media reports Sweden pausing probe into Nord Stream explosions

(MENAFN) Swedish prosecutors have decided to terminate their investigation into the explosions that inflicted damage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, citing the inability to identify any probable suspects, according to a report from the tabloid Aftonbladet. The pipelines, designed to transport Russian natural gas directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, experienced a series of powerful explosions in international waters near the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022. Following the incident, Germany, Sweden, and Denmark initiated separate national probes after failing to reach an agreement on a joint investigation.



Mats Ljungkvist, the Swedish prosecutor leading Stockholm's criminal investigation, stated that there was no evidence suggesting Sweden or its citizens were involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. Ljungkvist highlighted the systematic and thorough nature of the preliminary investigation, which included analyzing numerous ship movements, conducting an extensive crime scene investigation, and holding several interrogations to understand the events leading to the explosions.



As a result of these efforts, the conclusion reached was that Swedish jurisdiction did not apply to the case, leading to the decision to close the investigation. The Swedish Prosecution Authority emphasized the comprehensive nature of the inquiry in its announcement, signaling the end of the investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.





