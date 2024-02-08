Azerbaijan's PM Congratulates Newly Appointed Kazakh Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of
congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, Azernews reports.
Ali Asadov expressed his confidence that the traditional
friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan would continue to develop and expand in the future.
The Azerbaijani Prime Minister expressed his readiness for
active collaboration to further enhance the entire spectrum of
mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the fraternal
peoples of the two countries.
