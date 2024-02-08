               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's PM Congratulates Newly Appointed Kazakh Counterpart


2/8/2024 5:13:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, Azernews reports.

Ali Asadov expressed his confidence that the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would continue to develop and expand in the future.

The Azerbaijani Prime Minister expressed his readiness for active collaboration to further enhance the entire spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107827137

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search