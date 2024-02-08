South Africa To Prosecute Citizens Fighting For The Israeli Army In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 7 (Petra) -- South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor Wednesday said the government would prosecute its citizens if proven to have fought for the Israeli army in Gaza.According to the Pan African News Agency (Pana Press), Pandor said, "There is a law which prohibits South Africans from engaging in a conflict in another country with forces that are against citizens of another state."And I alerted South Africans who are conducting themselves in that way that it is the intention of the Justice Department that action will be taken in terms of the act that prohibits South Africans from participating in mercenary activity."