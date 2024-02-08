Head Of Chechen Republic Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Head of the
Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov
congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov congratulated
Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the early presidential elections in
Azerbaijan on his social media accounts.
"I warmly congratulate respected Ilham Aliyev on his election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan! The preliminary election
results are now available, and Ilham Aliyev is clearly leading.
Such support from Azerbaijani citizens is incontrovertible
confirmation that Ilham Aliyev is his country's rightful leader.
His exceptional professional and moral characteristics, expertise,
and capacity to make sometimes difficult judgments make him a vital
figure in the country's political and social life," Kadyrov
wrote.
Ramzan Kadyrov noted the effective domestic policy of Ilham
Aliyev,“which includes the development of important socio-economic
areas.”
"Ilham Aliyev works relentlessly to enhance diplomatic
connections with partner countries, particularly Russia, while
promoting mutually beneficial cooperation. I am confident that
under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, the country will continue its
dynamic development, becoming a more affluent and prominent state,"
Kadyrov stressed.
