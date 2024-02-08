Voting In Presidential Election Concludes At Azerbaijani Embassy In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voting concluded at the polling station established at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine for the presidential election at 19:00 local time, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center

Out of 600 registered voters in Ukraine, over 40 percent participated in the voting. However, due to widespread air strikes in Ukraine, some voters from various regions couldn't make it to Kyiv as planned.

From the outset, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine and the Diaspora ensured transportation for voters, facilitating their transportation from various regions to Kyiv for voting.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

