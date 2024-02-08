President Of Venezuela Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on his reelection. With leadership, wisdom, and humanism you will follow the path of advancement and prosperity for your noble people. Heading towards new great conquests. Long live Azerbaijan," President Nicolas Maduro wrote on his page on X.