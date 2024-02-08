Secretary General Of APA Congratulates Azerbaijan On Successful Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. I congratulate
the Azerbaijani government on the high voter turnout at the
extraordinary presidential election and the excellent conduct of
this election, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary
Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi said during the press conference in
Baku. Trend reports.
"It is a great pleasure for me and for my delegation to
participate in the election as an international observer. Our
delegation includes representatives of the President of the Asian
Parliamentary Assembly as well as the Türkiye's Parliament. Indeed,
we witnessed active participation of voters in the election," he
said.
