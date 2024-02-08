Secretary General Of APA Congratulates Azerbaijan On Successful Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. I congratulate the Azerbaijani government on the high voter turnout at the extraordinary presidential election and the excellent conduct of this election, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi said during the press conference in Baku. Trend reports.

"It is a great pleasure for me and for my delegation to participate in the election as an international observer. Our delegation includes representatives of the President of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly as well as the Türkiye's Parliament. Indeed, we witnessed active participation of voters in the election," he said.

