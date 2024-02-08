President Of Tajikistan Congratulates President Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on
his re-election as President of Azerbaijan, sending him a
congratulatory telegram, Azernews reports.
The message was published on the Tajik leader's website.
"I cordially congratulate you on your confident victory in the
elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Please
accept my best wishes on this occasion," the message reads.
Rahmon emphasized that the re-election to the highest state post
in Azerbaijan is another confirmation of the high trust of
Azerbaijani society and support for the strategic course "for
progressive socio-economic development of the country, as well as
strengthening its authority in the international arena."
The Tajik leader emphasised "significant personal contribution
to strengthening and deepening Tajik-Azerbaijani relations of
friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation" and expressed
interest in their further comprehensive development.
"I am confident that with joint efforts we will continue to
contribute to the development of multifaceted relations between the
two countries, enriching them with new practical content for the
benefit of our peoples," the text says. Rahmon wished Aliyev good
health and great success in the realisation of all undertakings,
peace, and sustainable prosperity for the Azerbaijani people.
