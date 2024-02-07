(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

UK-based Acoustic Data has reportedly won a multi-million-dollar order from a major oilfield service company in Iraq.

According to Oil Review Middle East, the company will deploy its SonicGauge wireless monitoring systems "across a substantial number of assets."

It quotes Chief Commercial Officer, Jesse Tolley, as saying that it will provide "real-time data acquisition for a multi-year duration."

(Source: Oil Review Middle East)

The post UK-based company Wins Multi-Million-Dollar Iraq Order first appeared on Iraq Business News .