UK-Based Company Wins Multi-Million-Dollar Iraq Order

UK-based Acoustic Data has reportedly won a multi-million-dollar order from a major oilfield service company in Iraq.
According to Oil Review Middle East, the company will deploy its SonicGauge wireless monitoring systems "across a substantial number of assets."
It quotes Chief Commercial Officer, Jesse Tolley, as saying that it will provide "real-time data acquisition for a multi-year duration."
