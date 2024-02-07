Criminal, Wanted For Multiple Heinous Crimes, Arrested In UP After 8 Years On The Run

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) A criminal, absconding since 2015 in a murder case and carrying a reward on his head, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Etah, an official of the Delhi Police's Special Cell said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ved Prakash aka Tori aka Tinku, 32, a resident of UP's Bulandshahr district, was also found involved in a dozen heinous criminal cases of Delhi and UP and was declared as 'Proclaimed Offender'.

Officials said that information regarding a desperate criminal (Ved Prakash) was received. "Further, it was revealed that he involved in cases like murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, Gangster Act and Arms Act etc. and absconding since 2015," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Manoj C. said.

On January 31, a police team tasked to nab him found that Ved Prakash may be hiding in a nearby area.

"Acting on the input, the team reached the thermal plant at Etah, and carried out a massive search which finally resulted in netting Ved Prakash. The accused was arrested under 41.1(C) Cr. after following due procedure of law," the DCP said.

During interrogation,he disclosed that due to poor family conditions, he left studies and came to the contact of a truck driver named Mohan and started working with him as a helper.

"In 2012, they both committed a murder in the area of Timarpur. Both of them were arrested in the case. Thereafter in 2014, he was released on bail and jumped it. He was deliberately not appearing before court and was hiding in UP.

"During this period, he committed dozens of heinous crimes. Further linkage with other associates and source of recovered firearms and ammunition is under progress. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest," the DCP added.

