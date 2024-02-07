Haley achieves history in Nevada primary

(MENAFN) In a historic turn of events, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley emerged as the winner in Nevada's Republican primary election, securing just over 30 percent of registered Republican voters' support. The preliminary results, with two-thirds of the votes counted, revealed that more than 60 percent of voters opted for the "none of these candidates" option, as former President Donald Trump was absent from the ballot. Despite this, state law declared Haley the winner, marking the first-ever instance of a United States presidential candidate being defeated by an unlisted rival.



With Trump leading the Republican pack, the rejection of Haley's candidacy in Nevada adds to a series of setbacks for the presidential hopeful. Haley's campaign downplayed the outcome, emphasizing that she did not actively campaign in Nevada, considering the entire process as "rigged for Trump," according to her spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas. Trump, reacting on his Truth Social platform, declared it a "bad night" for Haley and predicted that she would soon "claim victory."



The Nevada primary, which took the form of a state-organized election, comes ahead of a separate party caucus on Thursday night. In this caucus, Trump is expected to secure the backing of all 26 state delegates. The Republican leadership opposed Nevada's decision to hold primary elections for both parties, maintaining their preference for caucuses in the nomination process. The unique two-track selection system left many GOP voters confused, as Trump's name was not included on the primary ballot.



Despite the largely symbolic nature of the Nevada primary, Haley faces an uphill battle, having suffered three consecutive losses in early-state primary contests. The upcoming challenge in her home state of South Carolina on February 24 will see her directly pitted against Trump, adding further intrigue to the unfolding dynamics within the Republican Party.



MENAFN07022024000045015687ID1107821897