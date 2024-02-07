Double The Fun: Dive Into A Thrill-Filled Month With Glitch And Al Ghurair Centre's Exciting Additions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM

Last updated: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 11:46 AM

With school half-term fast approaching, the excitement is palpable, and if you're on the lookout for the perfect place to let loose, embrace the joy of a carefree break, and create unforgettable memories, look no further than Glitch! The region's ultimate entertainment destination is rolling out a spectacular offer that will have thrill-seekers counting down the days.

And here's the deal - For just Dh299, you can snag a Glitch Membership for an entire month - the equivalent of Dh10 per day, starting from the date of purchase. Imagine having unrestricted access to all the mind-blowing rides and heart-pounding arcade games that Glitch has to offer. But that's not all - say goodbye to long queues and hello to exclusive access with the flash of your membership card.

So.... how to snag this fantastic offer?

To seize this incredible opportunity, simply visit Glitch and grab your Membership Card on-site. The best part? No limits, no boundaries - just pure joy! It's your golden ticket to 30 days of non-stop, adrenaline-pumping fun.

But the thrills don't end here...

Are you ready for a shopping extravaganza that will take your retail therapy to the next level? Good news! Al Ghurair Centre has kicked off the new year with a bang by introducing a slew of fantastic stores that are set to redefine your shopping experience. From global athletic powerhouses to mouthwatering culinary delights and stylish home decor, the mall has something for everyone!

Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice! Al Ghurair Centre has roped in global athletic giants, Nike and Under Armour, to ensure that your workout wardrobe is as fierce as your routine. Get ready to break a sweat in style as you explore the latest collections designed to make a statement both in and out of the gym.

Also, experience the rich flavours of Zamzam Mandi or indulge in the globally acclaimed Bazooka Fried Chicken, straight from the heart of Egypt. Say goodbye to mundane meals and get ready to treat yourself to an explosion of flavours!

And for those who believe in making a statement not just with their wardrobe but also with their living space, HomeBox is here to turn your home into a chic sanctuary. Explore a treasure trove of furnishings and decor that cater to the discerning homeowner. From sleek furniture pieces to trendy home accessories, HomeBox adds a touch of style to every corner of your abode.

Ready to kickstart your day with a burst of energy? Don't forget to swing by Jamaica Blue Café for a sip of the finest coffee and delicious food!

What more? Step into the world of iconic footwear with the timeless and versatile collection from Converse... and for a sweet escape, Dunkin Donuts is here to delight your taste buds. Indulge in a wide array of delectable donuts and enjoy a cup of their signature coffee - A perfect companion for all your shopping adventures!

With these dynamic additions, Al Ghurair Centre has solidified its status as a premier destination for shoppers in Dubai.

So, why wait? Gather your shopping squad and head to Al Ghurair Centre to explore the latest and greatest in the world of retail.

