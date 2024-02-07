Flexible Electrical Conduit Market: Flexing Power Solutions | North America Dominate By US, Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The flexible electrical conduit market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Flexible electrical conduit, also known as flexible conduit or flexible tubing, is a type of conduit used to protect and route electrical wiring in environments where rigid conduit may be impractical or difficult to install. Unlike rigid conduit, which is typically made of metal or PVC, flexible electrical conduit is constructed from materials that allow it to bend and flex, making it suitable for applications where wiring needs to navigate around obstacles or conform to irregular shapes.

Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of flexible electrical conduit among other regions. It accounted for more than one-third of the global market share in 2022, during the flexible electrical conduits market analysis.

China, as a major player in the Asia-Pacific region, plays a pivotal role in the flexible electrical conduit industry. The country's rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development projects drive the demand for flexible electrical conduits in various applications.

Major Companies

ABB, Hubbell, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Southwire Company, LLC., Atkore, Parker Hannifin Corp, Saint-Gobain, NewAge Industries, and Flex Tubes.

A flexible electrical conduit is a pliable cylindrical structure designed to protect and route electrical wires and cables. Flexible electrical conduits offer the advantage of being able to bend and conform to different shapes without breaking or losing functionality. These conduits are used in situations where a rigid structure is not suitable or practical, providing flexibility and versatility in electrical installations.

Flexible electrical conduits are made from a range of substances such as metal, plastic, or an aggregate of both. Common materials consist of steel, aluminum, PVC, and nylon.

The desire for fabric depends on elements such as the specific application, environmental conditions, and required level of protection of set up to meet the evolving desires of customers engaged in upgradation and retrofitting projects.

The increasing adoption of automation and robotics in various industries has led to a higher demand for flexible conduits to protect and organize electrical wiring in these systems. These conduits are essential for managing cables, ensuring proper insulation, and preventing damage to electrical components.

The need for flexible electrical conduits is driven by the growth in infrastructure development, including commercial and residential construction projects. These conduits are used to route electrical wiring in buildings, providing a safe and organized solution for wiring installations.

The rail infrastructure sector is another significant market segment for flexible electrical conduits. Rail systems require efficient and reliable electrical wiring solutions to power train systems, signaling equipment, lighting, and other electrical components. Flexible electrical conduits play a crucial role in protecting and routing electrical cables along rail tracks and within railway stations.

Flexible electrical conduit provides flexibility and resistance to vibration, allowing for smooth and uninterrupted train operations.

On the basis of the application, the shipbuilding and offshore facilities segment emerged as the largest market share in 2022 which accounts for more than one-fourth of the flexible electrical conduit market share and is anticipated to continue this flexible electrical conduit market trend during the forecast period.

Liquid-tight flexible non-metallic conduits (LFNC), also known as liquid-tight flexible conduits (LFMC), are designed to protect against liquids and moisture. These conduits are commonly made of PVC or similar materials and have a smooth outer surface that resists the ingress of water, oils, and other liquids.

LFNC is particularly useful in environments where there is exposure to moisture, such as outdoor installations, wet locations, and underground applications.

On the basis of material type, the metallic segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than three-fourths of the share in 2022 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the flexible electrical conduit market forecast period.

On the basis of type, the flexible metallic tubing segment emerged as the largest market share in 2022, which accounts for more than one-fourth of the flexible electrical conduit market size.

