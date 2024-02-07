               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Big Malaysian Company Mulls To Create Store Chain In Uzbekistan


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The KK Super Mart retail store chain, owned by the big Malaysian company KK Group of Companies, may be launched in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

At a meeting in the Uzbekistan Embassy with the founder and executive director of the Malaysian company Kin Chai, issues of developing cooperation and implementing joint investment projects were discussed.

Kin Chai expressed interest in establishing partnerships with representatives of the business community of Uzbekistan and stressed the positive changes in the country's economy.

The Malaysian side also expressed readiness to discuss the possibility of creating a trading house with the participation of Uzbek manufacturers.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to consider the creation of a network of KK Super Mart stores in Uzbekistan and the establishment of a trading house for products of Uzbek manufacturers on an area of 200 square meters.

