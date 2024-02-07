Big Malaysian Company Mulls To Create Store Chain In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The KK Super Mart retail store chain, owned by the big Malaysian
company KK Group of Companies, may be launched in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
At a meeting in the Uzbekistan Embassy with the founder and
executive director of the Malaysian company Kin Chai, issues of
developing cooperation and implementing joint investment projects
were discussed.
Kin Chai expressed interest in establishing partnerships with
representatives of the business community of Uzbekistan and
stressed the positive changes in the country's economy.
The Malaysian side also expressed readiness to discuss the
possibility of creating a trading house with the participation of
Uzbek manufacturers.
As a result of the meeting, it was decided to consider the
creation of a network of KK Super Mart stores in Uzbekistan and the
establishment of a trading house for products of Uzbek
manufacturers on an area of 200 square meters.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107819934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.