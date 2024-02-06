Ainewsbreaks Arway.Ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Announces Game-Changing Launch, Early Access For Arwaykit SDK

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Arway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65)

is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. Arway has announced the launch of its compatibility with

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Vision Pro alongside the revolutionary headset's recent release. In addition, the company is now accepting submissions for its early access list for the ARwayKit SDK for the Apple Vision Pro.“The long awaited, highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro AR glasses are FINALLY here! We have been waiting for this moment for years and we knew eventually this moment would come. ARway's compatibility with the Vision Pro is a game changer for the industry, marking the next step in hands-free immersive experiences that blend the physical and digital worlds,” said Arway CEO Evan Gappelberg.“This is a huge opportunity for early investors to invest in the next multi-decade multi-trillion dollar megatrend... which is spatial computing and augmented reality technology.”

To view the full press release, visit



About ARway

ARway is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) providing an array of augmented reality (“AR”) experiences for indoor spaces. Arway's breakthrough no-code, no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. Arway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the

ARwayKit Software Development Kit (“SDK”)

and a mobile app for

iOS

and

Android .

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="..." target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">... AINewsWire is powered by

IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:imer,