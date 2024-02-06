Saudi Visa Application Process For Australian Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI EVISA APPLICATION FORM

Adelaide, 6th February 2024, Saudi Arabia is a Middle Eastern country. The eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens of around 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. In 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa to streamline the visa application process and welcome foreign visitors. Each entry is valid for 90 days, bringing the total validity to 180 days. Saudi Arabia's online visa enables multiple entries. This means you can take it on multiple trips across the country. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from its date of issuance. It is the most convenient and quick way to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.







VISA APPLICATION PROCESS



Create an account for visa application on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Choose the type of Saudi Arabia visa you need.

Fill the visa application, mention accurate details, and pay the fee.

Download the form and print it out. Attach the supporting documents for your visa and visit the nearest Saudi Arabian Embassy.

AFTER YOU APPLY SAUDI VISA ONLINE NEXT STEPS

We will send you an email shortly to confirm the completion of your Saudi Visa Online application. Locate the email address you used to apply for your Saudi e-Visa in your trash or spam folder. Spam filters may occasionally reject automated emails from Saudi Visa Online, especially those sent from corporate email addresses. The type and purpose of an online Saudi Arabia visa determine the processing time. It could take up to 5 days to process a tourist e-Visa. Please keep in mind that processing times differ by embassy and can take longer than expected on occasion. As a result, apply for your visa several months in advance. After approval, you will receive your Saudi Arabia visa through email. You can then print a copy of the approved eVisa to bring with you when you arrive in the country, along with the same passport you used to apply online.

SAUDI VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Saudi Arabia has only recently opened its doors to visitors. Saudi Arabia's visa policy now allows tourists from more than 50 countries to enter the country using an eVisa. The Saudi Arabia eVisa is a digital visa that allows Australian passport holders to visit Saudi Arabia. Australian residents can apply for a Saudi electronic tourist visa. After obtaining the tourist eVisa, holders of Australian passports can visit Saudi Arabia multiple times and stay for up to 90 days consecutively per entrance, for a total of 180 days per year. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from its date of issuance. It is the quickest and most straightforward method of obtaining permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.