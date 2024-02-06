State Department Approves Sale Of High-Precision Cruise Missiles To Netherlands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The State Department has authorized the possible sale of
high-precision AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles to the Netherlands
with a total value of $908 million, Azernews reports, citing the Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency.
The Foreign Ministry approved the transfer of 120 AGM-158/B-2
JASSM missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands. The
agreements also provide for training of personnel, maintenance of
weapons and related equipment, logistical and logistical
support.
The possible sale "will enhance the Netherlands' ability to
withstand current and future threats by expanding air capabilities,
increasing range and precision strikes," the agency said.
According to the American side, the deal "will contribute to
achieving the goals of the foreign policy and national security of
the United States by strengthening the security of a NATO
ally."
Last week, the State Department also agreed to sell 386
AGM-114R2 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and related equipment to
the Netherlands for $150 million.
