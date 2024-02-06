Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet Of Ministers Issues Directives For Bishkek TPP Accident Recovery

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration, has issued a series of directives to address the aftermath of the incident at the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant (TPP), Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers, Japarov visited the site to inspect the progress of recovery efforts and chaired a meeting, where he provided directives to relevant state entities.

Specifically, the Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Bishkek, has been tasked with leading the operational headquarters and presenting comprehensive information on the reasons for the incident and a plan for further actions to ensure the full operation of the capital's thermal power plant by 5:00 PM (GMT+6).

The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services have been instructed to commence work on the restoration of the affected facilities at the thermal power plant.

The Ministry of Health is tasked with closely monitoring and providing necessary assistance to the affected employees of the thermal power plant.

The Ministry of Finance has been directed to promptly allocate the necessary financial resources for the restoration works.

Japarov emphasized that the primary task at present is to restore heat supply to the citizens' residences and prevent the recurrence of similar situations.

On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), the Bishkek TPP, a major electricity-generating facility in Kyrgyzstan, experienced an accident, resulting in equipment failure. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan established an operational headquarters to restore damaged equipment and address the incident's consequences. Five employees were injured and are currently receiving treatment.