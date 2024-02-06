Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet Of Ministers Issues Directives For Bishkek TPP Accident Recovery

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. Akylbek
Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and
Head of the Presidential Administration, has issued a series of
directives to address the aftermath of the incident at the Bishkek
Thermal Power Plant (TPP), Trend reports.
According to the Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers, Japarov
visited the site to inspect the progress of recovery efforts and
chaired a meeting, where he provided directives to relevant state
entities.
Specifically, the Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with the
Mayor's Office of Bishkek, has been tasked with leading the
operational headquarters and presenting comprehensive information
on the reasons for the incident and a plan for further actions to
ensure the full operation of the capital's thermal power plant by
5:00 PM (GMT+6).
The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Agency for
Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services have
been instructed to commence work on the restoration of the affected
facilities at the thermal power plant.
The Ministry of Health is tasked with closely monitoring and
providing necessary assistance to the affected employees of the
thermal power plant.
The Ministry of Finance has been directed to promptly allocate
the necessary financial resources for the restoration works.
Japarov emphasized that the primary task at present is to
restore heat supply to the citizens' residences and prevent the
recurrence of similar situations.
On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), the Bishkek TPP, a
major electricity-generating facility in Kyrgyzstan, experienced an
accident, resulting in equipment failure. The Ministry of Energy of
Kyrgyzstan established an operational headquarters to restore
damaged equipment and address the incident's consequences. Five
employees were injured and are currently receiving treatment.
