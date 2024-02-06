Ammunition Found In Music School In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ammunition has been found in a music school located in Azerbaijan's Khojaly, said regional press service of Internal Affairs Ministry, Trend reports.

The Khojaly District Police Department uncovered and confiscated a stash of guns at Khanabad village's music school. The seized items included 11 Kalashnikov rifles, three PK machine guns, three RPG-7 grenade launchers, 10 grenade shells, 14 igniters, a "Mukha" grenade launcher, one gas piston embedded in the flint frame of a PK machine gun, 35 machine gun magazines, four machine gun sights, 30 F1 hand grenades, 45 grenade igniters, an M-75 hand grenade, 19,820 rounds of 5.45 mm ammunition, 8,050 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and various other types of ammunition.

Activities in the area are continuing.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

