Ammunition Found In Music School In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5.
Ammunition has
been found in a music school located in Azerbaijan's Khojaly, said
regional press service of Internal Affairs Ministry, Trend reports.
The Khojaly District Police Department uncovered and confiscated
a stash of guns at Khanabad village's music school. The seized
items included 11 Kalashnikov rifles, three PK machine guns, three
RPG-7 grenade launchers, 10 grenade shells, 14 igniters, a "Mukha"
grenade launcher, one gas piston embedded in the flint frame of a
PK machine gun, 35 machine gun magazines, four machine gun sights,
30 F1 hand grenades, 45 grenade igniters, an M-75 hand grenade,
19,820 rounds of 5.45 mm ammunition, 8,050 rounds of 7.62 mm
ammunition, and various other types of ammunition.
Activities in the area are continuing.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in
November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.