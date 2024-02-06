Turkey Visa Online Application, Eligibility For Indian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa Online

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, Turkey is a popular tourist destination across the globe. The reason is self-evident. Turkey has everything a tourist could want excellent food, ancient history, major tourist attractions not only in Europe but all over the world, breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, and world-renowned Turkish hospitality. In 2023, Turkey will welcome international visitors. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs switched from visa stamps and stickers to an electronic visa application system. Visitors who meet the eligibility requirements can now apply online for a three-month visa to the Republic of Turkey. To enter Turkey, you must have a Turkey e-Visa, a government-issued document. To enter Turkey, qualified individuals must complete the Turkey e-Visa Application Form online. An“Electronic Visa for Turkey” (e-Visa) is a travel document comparable to a visa that is given by the Turkish government for entry and travel inside Turkey. Depending on the passport holder's nationality, the 2013 online visa for Turkey is a single or multiple entry visa with a stay of 30 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. Citizens visiting Turkey for leisure or business can apply for an e-Visa. Single and multiple entry visas to Turkey are offered depending on the visitor's nationality. Travelers who wish to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as work, or study need to apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can fill out an electronic application form and will receive the approved visa by email within approximately 24 hours. The visa system is 100% online.

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport

Date and place of birth Passport details including issuing and expiration date

Turkey Visa Application

Verify the sort of Turkish Visa you must obtain.

Find out when to submit your application.

Check the location for the visa application for Turkey.

Gather the necessary paperwork.

Application to be submitted.

Review and confirm payment of visa fees. Receive your approved visa via e-mail.

WHAT DOCUMENTS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE TURKEY E-VISA?



A Passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival.

A valid Email address to receive notifications and the approved Turkey eVisa. You can use a valid Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey eVisa fees.

Eligibility for getting Turkey Visa:



Be a genuine traveler – You must have a valid and good intention behind traveling to the country.

Eligible to bear all expenses -You must possess sufficient funds to support yourself and any dependents throughout the stay.

Reasons to return – You must have strong ties in your home country that will ensure that you will return after your stay.

Be of good character – You must have a clean criminal track record and be of good character. You may have to provide PCC (Police Clearance Certificate) for the same. Be in good health – You must at least meet the minimum health requirements required by the authorities.

Turkey Visa for Indian Citizens

Indian passport holders frequently visit Turkey. In 2013, the Turkish government implemented an online system that allows Indian citizens to obtain e-Visas without requiring physical documents. This simple process allows any Indian national or resident to apply for a Turkey e-Visa and spend a brief vacation in Turkey. The introduction of the e-Visa system replaced the outdated“sticker visa” method, significantly speeding up the visa application process. Whether for tourism or business, both tourists and business travelers can enter Turkey using the Turkey e-Visa, which is specifically designed for Indian passport holders. To visit this beautiful country, Indian citizens must fulfill a few simple requirements for the Turkey e-Visa. This e-Visa grants Indian citizens the flexibility of single or multiple entries, and the duration of their stay in Turkey is determined by their nationality, ranging from 30 to 90 days. After obtaining a Turkey e-Visa, which is good for 180 days starting from the date of issuance, citizens of India are allowed to travel to Turkey for up to 30 days. Indian citizens wishing to live, work or study in Turkey must obtain the appropriate visa or permit from a Turkish embassy or consulate. Any Indian national planning to stay in Turkey for more than 30 days for commercial or tourism purpose is required to apply for Long-stay Visa Turkey instead of e-Visa. There are a few simple Turkey e-Visa requirements for Indian citizens that must be met in order to be eligible to travel to this fascinating country. Indian passport holders simply need to complete a quick online application form. This avoids having to make an unnecessary trip to an embassy to deal with the paperwork.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF INDIAN



A Passport valid for a minimum of 60 days beyond the duration of stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.