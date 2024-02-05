James C. Perry, MBA, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

James, an accomplished real estate broker, currently holds an affiliation with Rish Real Estate Group in Port St Joe, Florida.

His expertise extends to various specialized commercial applications, including warehousing and multi-family buildings, rendering him an invaluable resource for his clients. Additionally, James has acquired extensive knowledge and proficiency in 1031 exchanges, helping investors maximize their appreciation and cash flow in the coming growth years.

Graduating from West Point in 1979, James earned an MBA in Real Estate Finance and Entrepreneurship from Indiana University in 1987. He then proudly served in the US Army, retiring with honor from military service.

Embarking on his real estate journey in 1989, James initially focused on aiding residential investment property owners in the picturesque Lake Tahoe area. After 26 years as an independent broker and broker/salesman, he joined Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate to be part of a team of 1031 exchange experts.

Holding real estate licenses in both Nevada and Florida, James expands his reach and expertise within the industry. Moreover, he finds fulfillment in mentoring and guiding new agents by teaching Fair Housing Classes, empowering them to deliver exceptional service to their clientele.

With a successful career spanning more than three decades, James consistently explores innovative approaches to assist clients in achieving their real estate investment goals, even during challenging market conditions.