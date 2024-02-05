Cabinet Weekly Session Delves Into Various Topics On Agenda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The cabinet held its weekly session on Monday and highlighted various issues, namely His Highness the Amir's visit to Oman, and His Highness the Prime Minister earlier meeting with the press.

A cabinet statement said, the ministers held their weekly meeting at Seif Palace, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shereeda Al-Mousherji, said the ministers were briefed on His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visit to Oman, where he and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, under their patronage and attendance will witness the opening ceremony of the Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries on Wednesday, 2/7/2024 in the province of Duqm.

The Ministers then reviewed the outcome of His Highness the premier Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah earlier with the editors-in-chief of local newspapers and representatives of the relevant media agencies, where His Highness touched on a number of topics, most notably what was stated in the contents of the sublime speech of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the government's work program and the cooperation of the executive and legislative authorities.

The cabinet also viewed through a visual presentation submitted by the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development on all the details related to the government's work program.

The Council of Ministers approved the government's work program and decided to refer it to the National Assembly in accordance with the text of Article 98 of the Constitution.

The Council of Ministers then discussed the affairs of the National Assembly and reviewed the topics on the agenda of the two sessions of the National Assembly on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Finally, the ministers welcomed the announcement by the Anti-Corruption Public Authority (Nazaha) that the State obtained a score of 46 on the Corruption Perceptions Index for the year 2023, an increase of 4 degrees from its score in 2022, as the State was ranked 63rd on the scale of the ranking of countries in the index, which includes 180.

The state advanced 14 places compared to its previous ranking. (end) mb

