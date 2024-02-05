Ground Support Equipment Market Outlook 2024, Share, Size, Key Players And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Ground Support Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the global ground support equipment market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.
Ground Support Equipment Market Trends:
The ground support equipment (GSE) market is witnessing notable trends. Key highlights include advancements in technology with a focus on smart and connected features, a shift towards electric and hybrid GSE for sustainability, the emergence of autonomous and automated equipment, adoption of alternative fuels, integration of predictive maintenance for enhanced reliability, customizable and modular designs, recovery in global air travel influencing demand, adherence to stringent emission standards, a heightened focus on safety features, and a growing trend towards rental and leasing services to provide operational flexibility. These trends collectively reflect the evolving landscape of the GSE market.
Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
Aero Specialties Inc Aeroservices Ltd Cavotec SA Curtis Instruments Inc ITW GSE Jalux Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation Mallaghan Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. (Textron Inc.) TLD Group (Alvest Group) Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd
Ground Support Equipment Market Growth:
The ground support equipment (GSE) market is experiencing growth driven by several factors. Key contributors include technological advancements with smart features, a shift towards electric and hybrid equipment for sustainability, increasing demand for autonomous and automated solutions, adoption of alternative fuels, integration of predictive maintenance, customizable and modular designs, recovery in global air travel, adherence to stringent emission standards, heightened emphasis on safety features, and a growing trend towards rental and leasing services for operational flexibility. These factors collectively contribute to the expanding and evolving nature of the GSE market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Powered Ground Support Equipment Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment
Breakup by Power Source:
Electric Non-Electric Hybrid
Breakup by Application:
Aircraft Handling Passenger Handling Cargo Handling
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
