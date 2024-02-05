Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Concert Dedicated To National Composers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a grand concert on April
11.
The concert program "Geniuses" (Dahilər) will feature
unforgettable music pieces composed by Azerbaijan's outstanding
musical figures like Tofig Guliyev, Emin Sabitoglu, Oktay Kazimi,
and Elza Ibrahimova.
People's Artists, Honoured Artists, and well-known singers will
perform at the concert, accompanied by the Baku Sinfonietta
Orchestra.
The event is co-organized by Azkonsertshow and Maestro
Music-Azerbaijan with the support of Azerbaijan Television.
