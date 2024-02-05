               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Heydar Aliyev Palace To Host Concert Dedicated To National Composers


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a grand concert on April 11.

The concert program "Geniuses" (Dahilər) will feature unforgettable music pieces composed by Azerbaijan's outstanding musical figures like Tofig Guliyev, Emin Sabitoglu, Oktay Kazimi, and Elza Ibrahimova.

People's Artists, Honoured Artists, and well-known singers will perform at the concert, accompanied by the Baku Sinfonietta Orchestra.

The event is co-organized by Azkonsertshow and Maestro Music-Azerbaijan with the support of Azerbaijan Television.

