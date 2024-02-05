Family of late former Prime Minister of Italy decides to sell iconic Villa Certosa for more than USD500 million

(MENAFN) In a significant real estate move, the family of the late former Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi, has decided to sell the iconic Villa Certosa, a sprawling beach estate nestled along Sardinia's northeastern coast. The Financial Times reports that the estate, managed by real estate adviser Dils, is listed with an extravagant price tag of EUR500 million (USD540 million), marking a substantial increase from its EUR260 million appraisal in 2021.



The transaction is expected to be highly discreet, with no plans for public advertising. According to sources, potential buyers include billionaires from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, and the United States, as well as international luxury hospitality companies. Viewings for this exclusive property are set to commence later this month.



Villa Certosa, spanning an impressive 110 hectares, boasts an array of opulent features, including 68 rooms, direct access to the Mediterranean Sea, multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, four bungalows, a gym, a greenhouse, and an amphitheater. Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away in June of the previous year, initially acquired the estate in the late 1980s. Over the years, he meticulously rebuilt and expanded the property, transforming it into a lavish retreat that played host to numerous influential figures, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, former United States President George Bush, and ex-United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair.



While neither Dils CEO Giuseppe Amitrano nor the spokesperson for the Berlusconi family holding company has commented on the reported sale, the potential transfer of ownership for this iconic estate marks the end of an era and piques the interest of discerning buyers seeking the epitome of luxury living on the shores of Sardinia.





