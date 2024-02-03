2 Killed, 3 Injured By Israeli Airstrikes In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Two members of Lebanon's Shiite Amal Movement were killed and three civilians were injured by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese military sources said.



The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said two members of the Amal Movement were killed and two civilians were injured in the southeastern Lebanese village of Blida after a two-storey house was hit by Israeli airstrikes.



The sources added another civilian was injured in an Israeli airstrike on the southeastern Lebanese village of Al-Wazzani.



According to the sources, Israel has launched air raids and heavy artillery strikes on villages in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah announced in a statement on Saturday that its fighters had attacked Israeli sites and settlements in the Lebanon-Israel border region.



The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.



The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 242 on the Lebanese side, including 174 Hezbollah members and 39 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

