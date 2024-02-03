Trinamool Legislator's Bodyguard Found Dead In MLA Hostel In Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) The body of a personal bodyguard and a close associate of a Trinamool Congress legislator from Purulia district of West Bengal was discovered under mysterious circumstances within the premises of the MLA hostel in Kolkata on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jaideb Gharai, a constable of the state police, and he was the bodyguard of Rajib Lochan Saren, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Bandwan Assembly constituency.

A police team, accompanied by four members of the forensic team and led by deputy commissioner (south division) of Kolkata Police Priyabrata Roy reached the spot.

“We are investigating the matter. The body has been sent already for post-mortem purpose and the exact reason behind his death will be known only after the autopsy report comes,” said an investigating official.

Now questions have been raised on how the incident could take place within such a high-security zone like that of the MLA Hostel. The investigating officials have started questioning those security personnel who were on duty at the hostel from Friday night till Saturday morning. An official of the city police said that initial investigation indicates that it was a case of suicide.

