Body Contour Tech: Digital Textile Printing Market Set To Soar Past USD 7.9 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The digital textile printing market is poised for growth, driven by key segments such as fashion and apparel, home textiles, promotional products, sportswear, and soft signage. Customization, sustainability, and quick-turnaround capabilities are key factors propelling sales in these segments. Cotton, silk, polyester, and other textile materials are being creatively transformed with vibrant and intricate designs, meeting the evolving demands of consumers and industries. With digital printing techniques like "Direct to Fabric" and "Direct to Garment," the market is poised for innovation and expansion from 2023 to 2030. Westford,USA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Textile Printing market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for customized and personalized textiles, the shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly printing methods, the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of digital printing for short runs and quick turnaround times, the growth of the fashion and apparel industry, which values on-demand production and design versatility, the ability to print complex designs and patterns with high precision and detail, and the expanding applications of digital textile printing in home furnishings, sportswear, and interior decor is fueling the market's growth. According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Digital Textile Printing market, the adoption of sustainable and water-based inks to meet eco-friendly demands, the integration of digital printing with traditional textile manufacturing processes for hybrid production, the rise of direct-to-garment printing for custom apparel and merchandise, the use of pigment inks for improved colorfastness on textiles, the development of faster and wider-format digital textile printers to enhance production speed and efficiency, and the exploration of digital textile printing in emerging markets, such as home textiles and industrial applications are the trends that aid in the market's growth. Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Textile Printing Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 63 Figures -75 Digital textile printing is a process of printing on textiles using inkjet technology. It is a relatively new printing process that is quickly gaining popularity due to its many advantages over traditional textile printing methods. Get a sample copy of this report: Prominent Players in Digital Textile Printing Market

Kornit Digital

HP

Mimaki Engineering

Brother International Corporation

Epson

DTG Digital

EFI

Konica Minolta

Canon

Mutoh Industries

Roland DG

J-Teck Corporation

MS Printing Solutions

Reggiani Macchine

SPGPrints

Durst Group

Zimmer Austria

TexJet

Bobst Group

Kyocera

Ricoh Company Colaris Report Scope & Segmentation :

Attributes

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030 Market Size in 2022

2.62 Billion 2030 Value Projection

7.9 Billion CAGR 14.8% Segments Covered







Printing Process Direct to Fabric, and Direct to Garment



Textile Material Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others





Regions Covered



North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Dye Sublimation Printing Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Dye Sublimation Printing dominates the global online market as it offers vibrant and long-lasting colors, making it suitable for a wide range of textile applications, including sportswear, fashion apparel, and soft signage. It is also known for its ability to produce intricate and high-resolution designs. Moreover, the process is eco-friendly, using water-based inks and not requiring additional chemicals. The popularity of dye sublimation in the apparel and soft signage industries has historically driven its dominance.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Fashion and Apparel is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, fashion and apparel is the leading segment due to the quick turnaround. Consumers increasingly seek personalized and unique fashion items, driving the demand for digitally printed apparel with custom designs and patterns.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Asia-Pacific has a well-established textile and apparel manufacturing industry, making it a significant consumer of digital textile printing technologies. The region's large population and rising disposable income levels also drive demand for custom and fashionable textiles. Additionally, the availability of cost-effective labor and production facilities in countries like India and Bangladesh supports digital textile printing's role in textile manufacturing. As a result, Asia-Pacific has become a manufacturing hub for digitally printed textiles.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Digital Textile Printing market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Digital Textile Printing.

Key Developments in Digital Textile Printing Market

Roland DG unveiled the Texart XT-640S-DTG printer, a new addition to its digital textile printing lineup. The printer combines direct-to-garment (DTG) and dye-sublimation printing capabilities, allowing users to print on a variety of fabrics with vibrant colors and detailed designs.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Questions Answered in Digital Textile Printing Market Report



What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market

Global Traffic Sensor Market

Global RF Test Equipment Market

Global Ambient Light Sensor Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: ...

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter