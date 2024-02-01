House Passes Bill Banning PLO Members Entry Into US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives has passed a bill preventing all members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from the entry of the US.

This bill imposes immigration-related penalties on certain non-US nationals (aliens under federal law) who are involved with terrorism or attacks against Israel, according to the House's website.

Under this bill, members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Hamas or who participated in or otherwise facilitated the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel may not be admitted into the United States, it said.

In addition, the bill expands an existing admission bar against officers, representatives, and spokespersons of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). Under this bill, all PLO members are barred from admission into the United States.

The bill further prohibits any non-US national who participated in or otherwise facilitated the October 7, 2023, attacks from seeking any immigration-related relief or protections, including (1) protection from being deported to a country where the individual's life or freedom would be threatened, or (2) asylum in the United States, it noted. (end)

