Xiaomi 14 To Come In India Soon; Here's Why You Should Wait For Launch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Xiaomi has just launched a set of some really good mid-budget phones in India –– the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone series is priced starting Rs 16,999 and goes up to Rs 33,999.

As of right now, the business is getting ready to introduce a flagship smartphone in India.

It will probably be the Xiaomi 14. A post on X from Xiaomi India hinted at the debut of a new smartphone that will "reimagine smartphone photography." The relationship between Xiaomi and Leica is also mentioned in the teaser, suggesting that this might be the company's flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone.

Other than the Leica cooperation, nothing is revealed in the teaser as of yet. The product's name and launch date have not been disclosed by Xiaomi. However, according to our estimations, Xiaomi will make its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is set to take place from February 24 to February 29. This might potentially include the Xiaomi 14 Pro and probably the Xiaomi 14 Ultra as well. Xiaomi would only then release the smartphone or smartphones in India.

The report claims that Xiaomi will be hosting an event on the fourth day of MWC, which is February 27, and the India event will take place the same day. Both the Xiaomi 14 and the Xiaomi 14 Pro have already been released in China.

Upon examination of the Chinese versions, the Xiaomi 14 appears to be a reliable smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, powers the Xiaomi 14 in China.

A 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W wireless reverse charging will power the smartphone. The smartphone will ship pre-installed with HyperOS. The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, similar to the iQOO 12, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits.

However, the smartphone's camera is its most intriguing feature. A 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens comprise the Leica-branded triple rear camera configuration seen on the Xiaomi 14. The smartphone will include a 32-megapixel sensor on the front.