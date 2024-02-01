Crate Date Announces Upcoming Launch Of Gastronomic Date Night Adventures From Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crate Date is pleased to announce the introduction of its date night boxes , providing an intimate dining and entertainment experience without ever leaving the comfort of home. Launching in Spring 2024, Crate Date is the brainchild of a dynamic couple who understand the challenges of balancing romance with a busy lifestyle.



At its core, the Crate Date box is a treasure trove of carefully curated components designed to facilitate a memorable evening. Each box includes a chef-crafted meal kit for two, complete with fresh ingredients and a step-by-step recipe that promises an easy yet exquisite culinary journey. To spice things up, a fondue kit accompanies the meal, alongside an engaging game, and other extras such as aprons and a candle to set the mood.



"Date nights are essential, but the planning that goes into making them special can be overwhelming," says Kelvin Goodwin, co-founder of Crate Date. "We wanted to create something that couples could enjoy without all the usual hassles - no babysitters, no reservations, and no hefty bills. With Crate Date, we're delivering romance, fun, and quality time right to your doorstep."



For those who like to try new things, Crate Date's offerings are diverse, featuring seasonal dishes like Scallop Pesto Pasta and Ribeye Steak, as well as thematic delights like St Patty's Brisket and Veggie Tacos. The meals are designed to suit a variety of tastes and occasions, from romantic evenings to 'Mommy and Me' or 'Daddy and Me' dates.



"Every Crate Date box is an invitation to create new memories with ease," Goodwin states. "We're not just serving meals; we're crafting experiences. Whether it's sharing laughs over a game of Jenga or enjoying a fondue, each Crate Date is a chapter in your own love story."



"We couldn't be more excited to bring Crate Date to the market and offer a unique solution for couples and families to spend intentional, quality time together," Goodwin continues. "In today's fast-paced world, it's more important than ever to foster connections, and Crate Date is here to make that process as delightful and straightforward as possible."



About Crate Date



Crate Date is a food and experience delivery service that redefines the traditional date night, offering an elegant solution for couples and families to cultivate cherished moments within the sanctuary of their home. Founded on the principle of streamlining the orchestration of intimate gatherings, Crate Date ensures that quality time with loved ones is a celebration, devoid of logistical complexities.



Committed to ecological stewardship, Crate Date is dedicated to procuring fresh, locally-sourced produce, bolstering local artisans while reducing its ecological footprint.

Kelvin Goodwin

Crate Date

+1 520-260-3099

