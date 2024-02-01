INOMICS Releases Study Guides And Classroom Materials For Economics Students And Educators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INOMICS releases online economics learning materials for students, educators and institutions in collaboration with professional economists

BERLIN, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INOMICS – the site for economists – has launched new educational materials for economics students and educators. Building on the success of the INOMICS Economics Terms A-Z and the Advice and Teach columns for economists, the new Educator Resource Packs and Study Guides have been developed by the INOMICS editorial team in collaboration with professional economists. The Study Guides are organized around important topic areas in economics, such as Microeconomics and Elasticity.Each Study Guide is designed to equip students with a thorough understanding of important economics concepts.The Educator Resource Packs include additional resources designed to help educators teach specific economics topics, facilitate classroom interaction, and assess learning.Institution Licenses are available giving educational institutions the right to distribute Educator Resource Packs in any classroom at the purchasing institution.Each Study Guide contains:-8+ chapters explaining core economics concepts with clear examples-Practice quiz questions for students to reinforce each lesson-Answer keys to all quizzes, with detailed explanations for each answer-An exam-like Overall Assessment covering material across the entire Study Guide-An answer key with detailed explanations for the Overall AssessmentEducator Resource Packs contain additional content for educators' use in the classroom:-Tips for teaching each specific topic-Discussion questions and practice exercises for use in class-Printable worksheets for use in the classroom or as homework-Printable versions of all quizzes and the Overall AssessmentINOMICS is continually developing new Study Guides and Educator Resource Packs with our editorial team and the professional economists who review the materials. INOMICS would like to thank the economists who have helped review these materials: Tom McKenzie, Yaprak Tavman, Sahar Milani, Kladiola Gjini, and Suresh Govindapuram.All available study materials can be found at the INOMICS Shop .About INOMICSINOMICS is an online platform that helps economics students and economists reach their academic and professional goals. This is achieved through the provision of a personalized feed of opportunities including jobs, courses, programs, summer schools, and grants, updated daily and tailored to match one's own specified ambitions. With an expert community of over 500,000 academics and students from around the world, INOMICS has a proven track record of helping its members take that next step - it is 'the power of niche recruitment'

