NABU Conducting Searches In Ukrnafta Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are conducting searches in the premises of Ukrnafta PJSC.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to a source.

“The detectives are conducting investigative actions in Ukrnafta,” the agency's source told.

According to Uknafta's press service , the company provided all the necessary explanations and information required for inspection.

“All the necessary information was provided at the NABU's requests. The company is confident that the inspection will reveal full compliance of the processes with Ukrainian legislation, as it strictly and accurately follows all rules and requirements in its activities,” the company said.

The company's press service mentioned that, since early 2023, Ukrnafta had been acting as an ordering customer in accordance with the Law on Public Procurement

and had started to fully apply all the procedures stipulated by the law, including the use of the Prozorro public e-procurement system.

Ukrnafta acquires production, oil service and stimulation equipment, as well as equipment required for technology processes, implementing the international standards of the American Petroleum Institute instead of the obsolete Soviet-era, Russian and Belarusian industry approaches.

A reminder that Ukrnafta PJSC is Ukraine's largest oil and gas producer, providing 86% of the country's oil production output, 28% of gas condensate output, and 16% of hydrocarbon production output.