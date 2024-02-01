Russian Prime Minister Visits Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 1. Russian Prime
Minister Mikhail Mishustin has visited Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the
Government of Russia.
Mishustin will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian
Intergovernmental Council in Kazakhstan and will speak at the
plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 international forum.
To note, a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
will be held in Almaty on February 2.
