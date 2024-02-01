               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Prime Minister Visits Kazakhstan


2/1/2024 8:46:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 1. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has visited Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Government of Russia.

Mishustin will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kazakhstan and will speak at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2024 international forum.

To note, a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Almaty on February 2.

