C2P Congratulates Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, And Bryan Bibbo, AIF, NSSA, BPC, For Being Named To Investmentnews Top Advisors 2024 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inaugural ranking highlights dynamic advisors across the country who excel at serving clients with transparency, education, and personalization

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P, an organization designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve, proudly announces Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, President and Founding Partner at C2P, and Bryan Bibbo, AIF, NSSA, BPC, Partner and Holistic Financial Advisor at JL Smith Holistic Wealth Management, have been named to InvestmentNews Top Advisors 2024 List.

To compile the list, InvestmentNews solicited nominations from advisors, industry professionals, and clients. Advisors were then narrowed down based on their weighted ranking in overall assets under management (AUM), AUM growth, and client growth over a one-year period. Winners were recognized for their commitment to transparency, communication, education, and personalization.

"Throughout my entire career, I've strived to serve my clients with integrity and thoughtful guidance," said Dave Alison.

"I take pride in the work my team and I have accomplished over the past year and am incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top Advisor by InvestmentNews as a result."

Alison and Bibbo rank amongst a select group of financial advisors who have set themselves apart in the industry in a variety of ways that both fuel business growth and client satisfaction.

The key metrics used to determine the top performers were overall AUM, as well as percentage changes in AUM and number of clients between 2022 and 2023.

"Earning a spot on the inaugural Top Advisors list is an honor and due in large part to the full-spectrum of support and resources C2P provides its advisor network," said Bryan Bibbo . "We are grateful to have the backing of an organization so dedicated to creating ­­­­­­­top-tier education and trainings that have helped us grow as quickly as we have."

C2P has built over a decade's worth of financial advisor training programs, tools, resources, coaching, planning, products, processes, and certified financial planner services that help independent advisors succeed. Most notably, C2P has pioneered three unique offerings that help advisors accelerate their growth and enhance their wealth management businesses. These include The Bucket Plan®, a best-interest holistic wealth management process that coincides the award-winning book of the same name; The Tax Trilogy®, a model that integrates tax planning, tax management, and tax preparation with a client's financial plan; and The Advisor Career Path and Compensation program, which creates a staffing structure and support to develop future rainmakers in a firm.



"We are proud of Dave and Bryan for achieving these well-deserved recognitions," said Jason L Smith, CEP®, BPC, Founder and CEO of C2P . "Two of our advisors making this list not only represents their endless commitment to the highest standard of client service, but also reflects the overarching impact C2P was designed for when it comes to our support of advisors in growing their businesses."

To view the full InvestmentNews Top Advisors 2024 list, click here .

For more information about C2P and its subsidiaries, click here .

InvestmentNews

Top Advisors Methodology

To compile the

inaugural

Top

Advisors

list,

InvestmentNews

first solicited nominations from

advisors,

industry professionals, and clients. Only

advisors

nominated were eligible for the list. All

information on the nominees had to be verified by their compliance team before it could be accepted. The final list was determined based on each advisor's weighted ranking

in

overall AUM, AUM growth, and client growth (both between September 2022 and September 2023). The

InvestmentNews

team then tabulated a ranking for each advisor

in

each category and combined those scores to determine the advisor's final ranking on the

2024

Top

Advisors

list.

About C2P

C2P is a holding company comprised of specialized platforms, each designed to simplify holistic financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve. Driven to provide products and solutions in the best interest of every client, C2P offers education, training, resources, and tools to meet a client's unique financial situation, along with access to an array of investment and insurance vehicles to help advisors accomplish their goals. C2P is committed to upholding fiduciary best practices and raising industry standards by offering a higher quality of financial planning services to families worldwide. For more information, visit

.

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA"), an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. Unless otherwise noted no fee was paid for consideration of any ranking or award.

